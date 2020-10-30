WPR2 Inc.: WPR2 Named Shirley Winslet as Direct of the Media Department, who has Experience in Chinese News Reporting, to Serve as Editorial Manager in Asia

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Professional editors and social media curators can allow customers to achieve KPIs quickly. Regardless of the medium used, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Blog... all kinds of social media require creative teams to create and maintain a reputation for the company, thereby establishing more emotional exchanges with consumers. Shirley Winslet has professional Public Relations and Chinese press release writing experience and can provide Asian customers with texts that move consumers.

Shirley Winslet used to be the chief editor and director of a public relations company. She has contact with various industries and has received the chairman of many companies, and can understand the corporate culture in a short time studied social media user psychology. She is the best candidate to connect the company and its customers. The WPR2 team warmly welcomed Shirley Winslet to join and said that the social media curatorial department is creating various advertisements for clients every day. After Shirley Winslet joins, they can write more creative and warm copywriting. WPR2 has a very outstanding Asian business team.

Why do you need an Asian editorial manager? "Social media is far-reaching. Different regions have different cultures and expressions. Shirley Winslet has received many Asian customers and can write Chinese press releases. These experiences can increase our professionalism in customer service. "The WPR2 team said.

"I am delighted to be the Asian editorial manager of WPR2. I have always maintained a reputation for clients and received VIPs at Public Relations. Next, I will work with the WPR2 team with 16 years of experience and look forward to creating performance and expanding business scale." Shirley Winslet said.

