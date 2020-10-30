Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible) (the "Company"), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company's shareholders was held on October 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. under the chairmanship of Michael Brock (Chairman of the Board of Directors).

Given the current context related to the coronavirus epidemic (Covid-19) and in accordance with Article 4 of the French Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, whose application has been extended to November 30, 2020 by decree n° 2020-925 of July 29, 2020, and the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company of September 22, 2020, the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company was held in closed session (huis clos), without the physical presence of its shareholders, who were able to participate and vote by mail, or by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting or to a third party.

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of October 30, 2020 met the necessary quorum and all the resolutions were submitted for approval to the shareholders.

11 shareholders representing 21,326,168 shares and 21,326,168 voting rights, i.e., 88.59%, out of a total number of 24,073,389 shares with voting rights, participated to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

The shareholders adopted all the resolutions proposed to them by the Board of Directors. They have:

approved the proposed transfer of the listing of the securities issued by the Company from the regulated market Euronext Paris to the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris and granted all powers to the Board of Directors of the Company to carry out said transfer (1 st resolution);

resolution); granted full powers to carry out all formalities required by law (2nd resolution).

The detailed results of the votes for each resolution are published on SuperSonic Imagine's website (https://www.supersonicimagine.fr).

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFastTM) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFastTM is ShearWave elastography (SWETM), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFastTM allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 2,800 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2019 financial year amounted to 26.4 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

