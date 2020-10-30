How Randall & Associates Grew to Become a Leader in Boutique Securities and Investment Law

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / In this modern-day and age, it's important to have a stable source of income. While working a full-time job can bring food to the table, many people have been looking at options that can bring extra income. Among the possibilities people have turned to, investing has been one of the more promising side hustles. People have jumped into investments without a second thought, and it has prompted companies like Randall & Associates to rise and make sure people don't fall for scams or make wrong decisions.

Randall & Associates was created by A. Bradley Randall, a top-rated attorney practicing in Scottsdale, Arizona and Salt Lake City, UT. Randall & Associates serves private equity, hedge fund, REIT, venture capital funds and other start-ups all over the country.

As a prior private equity fund manager, Randall decided to create Randall & Associates, a boutique securities and investment law firm, to help clients raise money the right way while remaining compliant with the SEC and state securities law. He understood the fund formation process and how critical it is to have good legal counsel when dealing with investors and the SEC. While the firm has the experience and expertise of big corporate law firms, they are more client-focused and offer cost-effective legal solutions. Randall & Associates help clients who want to form a private fund, such as private equity, hedge fund, crypto fund, and real estate funds, to name a few. They also help people solve other SEC or securities-related issues like investor fraud, SEC investigations, or managing funds.

Randall was inspired to create the firm when he realized he could better provide complex and critical legal services than the current big-law model. He wanted to become the authority figure when it came to securities law, and his licensing allowed him to market and serve clients not just in the United States but also worldwide.

What puts Randall & Associates above other firms is how they are managed by a prior fund manager who can relate to his clients. Randall has seen how legal services often come at such a high price for people looking forward to starting an investment fund. He knows how complicated it can be to deal with the SEC. Randall has first-hand experience and knowledge on how to structure and present investment documents to potential investors. It's especially beneficial that the firm has the expertise but edge out other firms by being quicker, more tech-savvy, and cost-effective compared to the rest.

Randall hopes that even more people will become aware of Randall & Associates as an option that can get them high-quality legal services more efficiently and at a better price.

