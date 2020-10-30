OriginClear, Inc.: OriginClear Reinvents the Water Industry By Recruiting Covid-Orphaned Entrepreneurs

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Riggs Eckelberry, CEO of industrial water company OriginClear, has had nothing short of a life-changing year. With their latest invention the Pool Preserver, a trailer-mounted machine that uses reverse-osmosis to purify pool water without using any chemicals and only minimal energy, it's clear that innovation is their specialty. Not only have Eckelberry and his team revolutionized the water industry, they have transformed it into a highly profitable investment opportunity while delivering life-changing water solutions to industrial companies around the world and creating much-needed jobs in the time of COVID-19. This is how they did it.

With promising technology in their hands, Riggs Eckelberry instantly saw the investment potential and the vital business opportunity for entrepreneurs forced to close their businesses due to the pandemic. Water being a vital necessity for people everywhere, he knew it would be recession-resistant.

Early this year as they watched China become ground zero for COVID-19 and shut its doors to the world, Eckelberry and his VP of Business Development, Ken Berenger, saw an opportunity where others saw only devastation. As job losses mounted and panic rose, they knew the time to change the water industry for good had arrived-and in doing so, they would create an amazing opportunity for the COVID-hit workforce. With their new technology, an impressive water engineering team in Texas, and patented rapid-deployment modular water systems, it was simply a question of how?

With no time wasted, Riggs and his Chief Operating Officer Tom Marchesello developed Water as a Career, an incredible business opportunity program that pairs able American entrepreneurs with innovative technologies. Now in the pilot stage, it comes with the necessary technical training and a business-in-a-box support system complete with the tools, marketing, and the education needed to give a new start to aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs alike.

OriginClear can also arrange competitive financing for businesspersons with good credit; and for those entrepreneurs who are just starting out (and who may not have the stellar credit companies need these days), the company plans to finance a water equipment "fleet" by directing proceeds from its corporate bonds, which are popular with investors in virtually any income bracket.

The Pool Preserver is only OriginClear's first entrepreneur-friendly machine. The second is the Pondster, short for Pond Monster. This ingenious piece of machinery is designed to clean the water in trailer park waste lagoons. The Texas-based company plans to offer Pondster through the Water as a Career program, in addition to its conventional channels. It received the first order for Pondster in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the near future, Eckelberry and his team plan to develop a Pondster for animal farms, an industry in desperate need of a solution to their toxic waste problems. Impressively, OriginClear's reliable water treatment system can last 25 to 30 years-and even more with proper maintenance.

The ultimate goal for Eckelberry and his team? An AirBnB-style marketplace where water innovators and investors will be united, new technologies can be funded, and a far too stagnant, trillion-dollar global industry can be disrupted. Until then, OriginClear is accomplishing these noble (and profitable) endeavors through internal funding and a truly outstanding corporate bond, the information for which can be found on their website.

Before becoming part of OriginClear, Riggs Eckelberry was a ship captain and officer. Everything he learned about management, he acquired from his work in the maritime industry and in nonprofit sectors. He is also known for working at successful tech companies such as Quarterdeck's CleanSweep and security software vendor Panda Software. Additionally, Eckelberry helped drive the security software company, CyberDefender, to an IPO on the NASDAQ while he was president and COO.

As Riggs Eckelberry and his team continue to devise ways to take the water industry to the next level, this successful CEO will undeniably turn water into gold.

