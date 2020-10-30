More Freedom Today: Twiler Portis Building a Legacy of Impact and Transformation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Twiler Portis lives by one mantra: to live full and die empty. This lifestyle looks like a passionate pursuit of what gives us a sense of purpose and encourages us to give our one hundred percent until our final breath. More than a lifestyle, she aspires to live out every single waking day. It is something she advocates and implores people to emulate. Hence, the thought leader has positively impacted multitudes, helping them achieve true freedom and fulfillment.

It is hard to put Twiler in one box of a title. She is an entrepreneur, coach, speaker, teacher, philanthropist, author, and millionaire networker. She is the Chief Executive Officer of More Freedom Today and executive ambassador with Total Life Changes, a multilevel marketing business with a reach that spans to millions of people worldwide. Twiler is also the founder of Mentor Me Biz Academy, a learning platform that helps many business owners and those who aspire to be, experience more significant entrepreneurial growth. The networker and change-maker has spent the last 25 years creating an empire ruled by a culture of inspiration, transformation, and success. She spends most of her time teaching and motivating people to tap into their true potential and experience breakthroughs in their finances, relationships, careers, and more.

Before experiencing phenomenal success in networking, Twiler Portis was successful in corporate America. She climbed the corporate ladder of success and reached the highest position in her company. But something that Twiler was clear on at the deepest level is an understanding that her calling spanned beyond the four walls of a corporate office, with no further advancement. She would later venture into distribution networking with her late husband, Erwin Portis. They grew their network to over 350,000 people in the United States and across six countries that branch out further to thousands to people. Her work in network marketing would land her in various well-known publications such as "Success from Home," "For Business Home," "Impact Magazine," and "Black Enterprise," to name a few.

One thing that stands out is Twiler Portis' strong character, charismatic leadership, and passion for her work. She serves as the heat and flame of her company and regularly casts a vision of success for groups and individuals worldwide. She has empowered multitudes to pursue their dreams and build better lives for themselves and their families through her mentoring and coaching programs. Many of her mentees and partners today earn five to six-figure incomes from the comfort of their own homes.

As a contributor to society, Twiler also created the EW Portis Foundation back in 2016 and pioneered the work to help provide scholarships to young scholars who are seeking an education. To date, the foundation has granted over $64,000 in scholarships to students attending college. This work of the heart would bring her various accolades and awards, such as the Chauncy Glover Philanthropy Award 2019, 2020 Icon of the Year Award, and the Lemon Tree Foundation Random Acts of Kindness Houston Humanitarian Award in 2020.

Yet more than anything, Twiler Portis is a mother to her son Jimmy Burner, a young man who has built up a significant level of success for himself. Jimmy is a teenage entrepreneur, fashion designer, and musician. He owns fashion brand Jimmy Burner and is a budding artist known as Jimmy Bolt.

In all she does, Twiler seeks to help people experience transformation in their lives and secure their future through proven business practices and an abundant-driven mindset. The entrepreneur currently resides in Houston, Texas.

