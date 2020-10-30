Atlas Mara Limited Announces Results of AGM held on 30 October 2020

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Atlas Mara Limited (LSE:ATMA) ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today on 30 October 2020, all the resolutions put to all shareholders were passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions.

The results of the votes cast on each resolution are as follows:

Resolution Total votes for Total votes against Votes total Votes withheld 1 To receive and approve the Directors' Report and Accounts and the Auditors' Report for the financial years ended 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019 94,643,285 0 94,643,285 0 2 Election of Mr. Michael Wilkerson 83,631,703 4,754,941 88,386,644 6,256,641 3 Election of Mr. Robert E. Diamond, Jr. 78,081,671 16,561,614 94,643,285 0 4 Election of Ms. Rachel F. Robbins 94,623,625 19,460 94,643,085 200 5 Election of Mr. Simon Lee 83,631,703 10,991,922 94,623,625 19,660 6 Election of Mr. Jawaid Mirza 94,623,625 0 94,623,625 19,660 7 Following the stepping down of Mr. Amadou Raimi, as a director of the Company, effective 7 October 2020, to note and ratify his resignation from the Board 94,643,285 0 94,643,285 0 8 To re-appoint KPMG Inc. as auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this annual general meeting until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting on such remuneration and terms of engagement as may be fixed by the Board 94,642,660 0 94,642,660 625

The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of AGM which is available alongside the AGM results on the Company's website at http://atlasmara.com.

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579 Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

