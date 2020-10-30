Anzeige
Freitag, 30.10.2020
Ist es jetzt 5 vor 12!? Kommt am Wochenende der Game Changer?
Atlas Mara Limited Announces Results of AGM held on 30 October 2020

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Atlas Mara Limited (LSE:ATMA) ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today on 30 October 2020, all the resolutions put to all shareholders were passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions.

The results of the votes cast on each resolution are as follows:

Resolution

Total votes for

Total votes against

Votes

total

Votes withheld

1

To receive and approve the Directors' Report and Accounts and the Auditors' Report for the financial years ended 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019

94,643,285

0

94,643,285

0

2

Election of Mr. Michael Wilkerson

83,631,703

4,754,941

88,386,644

6,256,641

3

Election of Mr. Robert E. Diamond, Jr.

78,081,671

16,561,614

94,643,285

0

4

Election of Ms. Rachel F. Robbins

94,623,625

19,460

94,643,085

200

5

Election of Mr. Simon Lee

83,631,703

10,991,922

94,623,625

19,660

6

Election of Mr. Jawaid Mirza

94,623,625

0

94,623,625

19,660

7

Following the stepping down of Mr. Amadou Raimi, as a director of the Company, effective 7 October 2020, to note and ratify his resignation from the Board

94,643,285

0

94,643,285

0

8

To re-appoint KPMG Inc. as auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this annual general meeting until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting on such remuneration and terms of engagement as may be fixed by the Board

94,642,660

0

94,642,660

625

The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of AGM which is available alongside the AGM results on the Company's website at http://atlasmara.com.

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579 Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlas Mara



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/613640/Atlas-Mara-Limited-Announces-Results-of-AGM-held-on-30-October-2020

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
