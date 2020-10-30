Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2020 | 20:20
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peter Lowes TEA Foundation Partners with Eye On Bend, Local Free Camera Network

As an advocate for sustainability, Peter Lowes has connected with local members of his community to help cultivate environmental awareness.

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / As a staunch supporter of environmental sustainability, Bend business owner Peter Lowes is looking to highlight the ongoing global challenges facing our environment today including, the depletion of natural resources, poor waste management, and the overwhelming loss of biodiversity. In an effort to raise awareness, Lowes has partnered with both educators and government officials to establish the non-profit organization, Teaching Environmental Awareness or TEA. While the acronym is a play on his British heritage, tea is also one of the most widely consumed beverages and is associated with a sense of community. The foundation provides scholarships to students who are engaging in educational pursuits in environmental law, studies and sciences.

For more than a decade, Eye On Bend (eyeonbend.com) has been providing a bird's eye view of some of the most visited parts of Bend including the Old Mill District, the Water Park on the Deschutes, the downtown area, and more. While the area has seen exponential growth over the past several decades, the beauty of the natural landscape and picturesque view of the mountainside is what draws individuals to Central Oregon. Currently a percentage of proceeds from EOB sponsors will also benefit TEA and their scholarship program.

Peter is proud to partner with Eye On Bend in an effort to make a positive environmental difference in the community.

For more information on TEA Foundation, please contact founder Peter Lowes at info@teatogether.org.

https://teatogether.org

https://eyeonbend.com

About Peter Lowes

Peter Lowes is a successful businessman and environmental advocate. With a passion for real estate, Peter currently resides in Bend, Oregon, where he runs several businesses. Alongside his professional endeavors, Peter is also always looking for ways to help protect the environment and save the earth's dwindling natural resources.

For more information about Peter Lowes, please visit: https://peter-lowes.com/

Contact Information

Peter Lowes
Email: peter@kbire.com
Website: https://peter-lowes.com/

SOURCE: Peter Lowes



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/613646/Peter-Lowes-TEA-Foundation-Partners-with-Eye-On-Bend-Local-Free-Camera-Network

