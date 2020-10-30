De La Fuente Advocates Patient-Centered Care to Improve Prescription Drug Prices, Assisted Living Quality

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Ricardo De La Fuente, the Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 27 in Texas, centers the health care consumer in his campaign for improved care. Price transparency, prescription drug price negotiations, and the latest technology can fulfill America's promise to care for its residents.

The average American spends $1,200 per year on prescription drugs, far surpassing other developed nations. In the 27th District, 31% of residents are uninsured and left exposed to skyrocketing healthcare costs. De La Fuente sees affordable access to healthcare and price transparency as essential to improving the lives of millions of Americans.

De La Fuente knows that the U.S. doesn't have a single healthcare system but competing systems that drive up costs. The COVID-19 outbreak shows that our current system is unequal and inadequate for today's challenges. If elected, he would promote technology and policies that simplify healthcare interactions for millions of patients each year.

Assisted living facilities nationwide represented the number one source of COVID-19 cases early in the outbreak. Staff lacked the resources and guidance to properly help some of our most vulnerable neighbors. De La Fuente believes that protective gear, training, and cutting-edge technology can protect seniors from future outbreaks.

Medicalrecords.com founder Ace Bhattacharjya sees De La Fuente as an emerging leader for the future of American healthcare. "Ricardo understands the need to have low-cost health insurance for all Americans," said Bhattacharjya.

De La Fuente speaks from experience when talking about modernizing the healthcare industry. He has worked with assisted living facilities and tech companies during his business career. As a member of Congress, De La Fuente would use these experiences to build legislation that helps the U.S. achieve its healthcare potential.

