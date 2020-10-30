Anzeige
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2020 Earnings Release and Form 10-K Filing

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will file its year ended August 31, 2020 Form 10-K before the market opens on November 10, 2020, issue an earnings release with summarized financial information for the three and twelve months ended August 31, 2020, the morning of November 10, 2020, and hold an earnings call on November 10, 2020, to discuss the results. Call details are presented below. For the earnings call, Pure Cycle will post a detailed slide presentation on its website (www.purecyclewater.com), which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results for the year ended August 31, 2020.

Year Ended August 31, 2020 earnings call information:
When: 4:00PM Eastern (2PM Mountain) on November 10, 2020
Call in number: 1-877-407-8033 (no pass codes required)
International call in number: +1 201-689-8033 (no pass codes required)
Replay available until: Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 4:00PM ET
Replay call in number: 1-877-481-4010, replay pass code: 38547
Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/38547

Company Information

Pure Cycle is a diversified land development and private water utility services company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater utility service provider that, in addition to developing wholesale water and wastewater utilities, develops a master planned community on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/613617/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Announces-Date-and-Time-for-Year-Ended-August-31-2020-Earnings-Release-and-Form-10-K-Filing

