The global automated security E-gate market size is poised to grow by USD 1.63 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005479/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Security E-gate Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Automated security e-gate market research report identifies that the increased focus on curbing illegal immigration will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period. Illegal immigration is one of the main global concerns since it stands as a prime threat to a nation's security. The presence of undocumented migrants will result in the distortion of the law and increase crime rates and domestic terrorism. It has been observed, that three out of every 100 people in the US are undocumented. The US border patrol reports that it made more than 16 thousand arrests of illegal immigrants who tried to get into the US from Mexico in June 2017. Similarly, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has also reported that almost 900 people crossed the US-Canada border in March 2017. This will subsequently demand the need for automated e-gates from the governments, driving market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major automated security e-gate market growth came from the critical infrastructure protection segment. The use of automated e-gates is more pronounced in protecting critical infrastructure. Critical infrastructure includes airports, stations, ferries, and prominent government buildings. Owing to the huge amount of passenger traffic and its importance from a national perspective, these places are increasingly deploying automated systems for enhancing security. However, the automated security e-gate market share growth by the critical infrastructure protection segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the border control segment.

Europe was the largest automated security e-gate market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Initiative to strengthen border security and police modernization will significantly drive automated security e-gate market growth in this region over the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for automated security e-gates in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America.

The global automated security e-gate market is fragmented. Atos SE, Gunnebo AB, HID Global Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, Josanti Infoimaging Ltd., NEC Corp., OSI Systems Inc., SITA, Thales Group, and VISION BOX SOLUÇÕES DE VISÃO POR COMPUTADOR SA. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this automated security e-gate market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the automated security e-gate market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Adoption of Facial Recognition Border Control Gates will be a Key Market Trend

The adoption of facial recognition border control gates is one of the key automated security e-gate market trends that is contributing to the growth of this market. With advantages such as ability to capture of facial features from a distance and quick and precise search results, facial recognition systems offer better assistance in curbing illegal entry. British Airways has already set up a facial recognition-based border control technology at London's Heathrow Airport. The technology assists the company in enabling rapid and accurate identification of passengers at the boarding gates. Facial recognition devices capture a traveler's facial features along with the boarding pass and the kiosks perform a facial scan to authenticate the identity and to authorize boarding. Such factors will drive automated security E-gate market growth by 2024.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Automated Security E-gate Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated security e-gate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated security e-gate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated security e-gate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated security e-gate market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Critical infrastructure protection Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Border control Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atos SE

Gunnebo AB

HID Global Corp.

IDEMIA France SAS

Josanti Infoimaging Ltd.

NEC Corp.

OSI Systems Inc.

SITA

Thales Group

VISION BOX SOLUÇÕES DE VISÃO POR COMPUTADOR SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005479/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/