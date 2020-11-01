ams: ams, a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces the successful placement of of Euro 760 mn of guaranteed convertible bonds due 2027. The Bonds will be convertible into new or existing ordinary no par value bearer shares equal to up to 10% of the current issued share capital. Subscription rights of existing shareholders of ams to subscribe to the Bonds have been excluded. The net proceeds of the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes. Following today's bookbuilding process, the Bonds were determined to bear a coupon of 2.125% per annum and the initial conversion premium of 47.5% above the reference share price of CHF 20.1736, translated into Euro at the prevailing exchange rate, corresponding to an initial conversion price of Euro ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...