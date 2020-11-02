

Sanofi offers to acquire Kiadis, a clinical-stage company developing cell-based immunotherapy products

* Adds proprietary next generation natural killer (K-NK) cell platform and pipeline of cell-based cancer immune-therapeutics and infectious disease therapies

PARIS and AMSTERDAM- November 2, 2020 - Sanofi and Kiadis, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative 'off the shelf' natural killer (NK) cell based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, entered into a definitive agreement under which Sanofi will make a public offer (subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions) to acquire the entire share capital of Kiadis for EUR 5.45 per share, representing an aggregate adjusted equity value of €308m1.

"We believe the Kiadis 'off the shelf' K-NK cell technology platform will have broad application against liquid and solid tumors, and create synergies with Sanofi's emerging immuno-oncology pipeline, providing opportunities for us to pursue potential best-in-disease approaches," said John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Research & Development at Sanofi.

"Kiadis' vision is to bring novel cell-based medicines to people with life-threatening diseases, and this transaction will help achieve that vision," said Arthur Lahr, Chief Executive Officer of Kiadis. "After the discontinuation of our lead product candidate and subsequent reorganization in 2019, we restarted Kiadis in 2020 as an entirely new company focused solely on the proprietary and differentiated NK-cell platform that we obtained through the acquisition of Cytosen Therapeutics. Sanofi's offer is a clear testimony to the uniqueness of our NK-cell platform and the rapid success of Kiadis' transformation. The Kiadis Boards unanimously believe that Sanofi has the resources and financial strength to accelerate development of our NK-cell products, to the benefit of patients. We believe this transaction represents compelling value to shareholders and offers a fair reflection of the potential of our platform and pipeline, given the risk/reward profile typical to biotech and the capital required to execute our business plan. Finally, this transaction will provide excellent career opportunities for our employees, who will be viewed by Sanofi as their internal cell-therapy experts."

Innovative K-NK cell platform

Kiadis' proprietary platform is based on allogeneic or 'off-the-shelf' NK cells from a healthy donor. NK cells seek and identify malignant cancer cells and have broad application across various tumor types. The platform has the potential to make products rapidly and economically available for a broad patient population across a wide range of indications.

Kiadis' NK cell-based medicines will be developed alone and in combination with Sanofi's existing platforms.

Complementary strong science to generate first-in-class medicines and strategic fit across core therapeutic areas

Sanofi's research, development, and commercial expertise will be leveraged to advance Kiadis' pipeline, which includes NK cell based medicines for the treatment of patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplant, liquid and solid tumors, as well as infectious disease.

In July 2020, Sanofi licensed Kiadis' pre-clinical K-NK004 program for potential combination for multiple myeloma.

Kiadis' pipeline of NK cell therapies includes:

K-NK002 is in a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating NK cells to prevent post-transplant relapse in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes. The Phase 2 trial will be conducted in collaboration with premier U.S. transplant centers.

K-NK003 is a Phase 1 study evaluating NK cells for patients with relapsed or refractory AML.

KNK-ID-101 is a program evaluating the properties of K-NK cells and their suitability to fight SARS-CoV-2 and the option to develop K-NK cells as a post-exposure pre-emptive therapy for COVID-19 in high risk patients. Kiadis plans to initiate a phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating use of K-NK cells to treat COVID-19 patients with government grant funding.

Accelerates the clinical development and broadens patient reach of current Kiadis pipeline

Subject to the completion of the public offer, Sanofi will provide the resources and capabilities necessary to accelerate the development of current Kiadis programs for the treatment of blood tumors, solid cancers, and infectious diseases, maximizing their potential to the benefit of patients.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com (http://www.kiadis.com).

About the offer

More information about the offer is included in today's joint press release of Sanofi and Kiadis pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 (1) and (3), Section 5 (1) and Section 7 (4) of the Netherlands Decree in Public Takeover Bids. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets.





About Sanofi







Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.







With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.







Sanofi, Empowering Life





1 Adjusted for the value of warrants which may be exercised in shares or paid in cash based on Black Scholes value as of the day

immediately following the public announcement of the change of control





Attachment