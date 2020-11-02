Appointments of Thierry Morin and Aurélie Jean to the Supervisory Board

Appointment of Olivier Le Cornec to the Management Board

Regulatory News:

Navya (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces the appointment of Thierry Morin, Chairman of Elis Group's Supervisory Board, and of Aurélie Jean, Doctor of Science and Entrepreneur, to Navya's Supervisory Board, as independent board members, as well as Olivier Le Cornec, Chief Technology Officer, to Navya's Management Board.

The members of Navya's Supervisory Board, which was held Friday 30 October 2020, are pleased to welcome Aurélie Jean and Thierry Morin to the Supervisory Board.

Thierry Morin combines more than 20 years of experience in the management of listed industrial companies. Graduated from Paris-Dauphine University, he was CEO of Valeo from 2001 to 2009. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation and Governance Committee of Arkema, Chairman of Elis Group's Supervisory Board, President of Thierry Morin Consulting (TMC), TM France and TMPARFI SA. He also held the position of President of the National Institute of Industrial Property and the University of Technology of Compiègne (UTC).

Aurélie Jean has been working for more than 10 years in digital sciences, engineering, medicine, education, economics, finance and journalism. After 9 years spent in the United States in Institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Bloomberg, Aurélie now lives and works between the United States and France where she divides her time between consulting in collaboration with the company Altermind, research and teaching at the University. Aurélie is also a Senior Advisor for the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and a mentor for NASA's Frontier Development Lab. She contributes to the media Le Point, Elle International and Europe 1 on scientific and technological topics. Aurélie is also an external collaborator for the French Ministry of Education.

Charles Beigbeder, Chairman of Navya's Supervisory Board states: "I would like to welcome Thierry Morin and Aurélie Jean to Navya's Supervisory Board. Thierry Morin's experience at the head of international industrial groups and Aurélie Jean's expertise in the fields of numerical modeling and algorithms are key assets to start this new stage in Navya's history.

Navya's Supervisory Board noted the departure of 360 Capital Partners represented by Fausto Boni and Dominique Rencurel. Navya would like to thank Dominique Rencurel and Fausto Boni for their commitment to Navya's Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board also appointed Olivier Le Cornec to the Company's Management Board. Olivier joined Navya in March 2020 as CTO (Chief Technology Officer).

Etienne Hermite, Chief Executive Officer concludes: "The addition of Olivier Le Cornec last March enables us to accelerate the development of our technology, which is the priority of our strategic plan. The launch of level 4 experimentation at Châteauroux with Keolis, where there is no longer a safety driver in the vehicle, is a key step in the autonomy process, which calls for more. I am very pleased that Olivier has agreed to join the Management Board at the invitation of the Supervisory Board."

The Supervisory Board and the Company are supported by Wagram Corporate Finance in the implementation of its strategic plan.

Composition of the Supervisory Board after these appointments:

Mr. Charles Beigbeder (President and independent board member),

Ms. Francesca Fiore (independent board member),

Ms. Christiane Marcellier (independent board member),

Ms. Aurélie Jean (independent board member),

Mr. Thierry Morin (independent board member),

Mr. Jeong Hun Kim (board member).

Composition of the Management Board after this appointment:

Mr. Etienne Hermite (President),

Mr. Jérôme Rigaud,

Mr. Olivier Le Cornec.

About NAVYA

Navya is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), Navya aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and nearly 160 units have been sold as of 31 December 2019, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The Autonom Tract is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, Navya's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201101005041/en/

Contacts:

Navya

Marketing Communication

communication@navya.tech

Benoît Jacheet

CFO

finance@navya.tech

NewCap

Investor relations

Thomas Grojean

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98