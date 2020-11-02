The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Company Secretary Change

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

2 November 2020

Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc announces that, with effect from today's date, Frostrow Capital LLP has been appointed as Company Secretary.

In consequence, the Company's registered office address has changed with immediate effect to 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL.

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3008 4910