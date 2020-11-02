The Italian utility is testing several technologies at a floating PV array in Sicily. It wants to select the most promising ones for future large-scale projects in the reservoirs of its hydropower plants throughout the world.Enel Green Power, the renewable energy unit of Italian utility Enel, has deployed a 30 kW floating PV system in Catania, Sicily, to test several solar module technologies. "Enel is testing different kinds of components and plant configurations," Fabrizio Bizzarri, the head of Solar Innovation at Enel Green Power, told pv magazine. "At present, three plant configurations have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...