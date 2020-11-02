Construction of the state's biggest PV array and its fifth "big battery" will create 810 jobs. The state government forecasts US$8.96 million of energy savings over the course of the decade-long contract.From pv magazine Australia The South Australian government signed a 10-year supply contract with ZEN Energy last week for the construction of the 280 MW Cultana Solar Farm near Whyalla and the 100 MW Playford Utility Battery near Port Augusta. "We're committed to building what matters, using our budget to drive jobs and growth to recover from Covid-19," said the state's minister for energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...