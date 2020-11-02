Africa celebrated its exceptional solar achievers in a grand ceremony streamed online on October 29, 2020. A total of 15 winners in various individual and institutional categories were unveiled at the Inaugural Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) Solar Awards ceremony. The landmark event was organized in partnership with the Africa Energy Forum (AEF).The awards recognize companies and individuals that have contributed to promoting and advancing the use of solar across Africa. A statement from the organizers disclosed that over 130 entries were received this year, coming from all corners ...

