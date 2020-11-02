American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Using High Contribution Limits with a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / How might a Self-Directed IRA investor utilize high contribution limits to make larger steps towards retirement? For those investors who want to take an ambitious approach, high contribution limits may be necessary. For example, the FIRE movement (Financial Independence, Retire Early) tends to focus on those investors who want to put aside large proportions of money early on in their retirement journey. And with high contribution limits for certain Self-Directed IRA accounts, that might not only be possible, but include plenty of tax benefits for ambitious investors.

American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina, published the post recently at its website, www.AmericanIRA.com. At the post, American IRA highlighted some of the most commonly used accounts for retirement investing, such as Roth IRAs, Solo 401(k) plans, and SEP-IRAs. Roth IRAs are favorable for most investors, the post points out, but with relatively low contribution limits, the flexibility of these accounts can be somewhat limited. The post then pointed out that investors will sometimes turn to accounts like Solo 401(k) plans to contribute higher amounts towards retirement.

The post went into specifics on the contribution limits for these plans, also pointing out that plans like the Self-Directed SEP-IRA, for example, are very easy to open and run. That means that investors can use high contribution limits to maximize tax deductions. Accounts like the SEP-IRA work on a "before-tax" basis, allowing investors to save money on deductions while paying taxes on the money upon retirement. With high contribution limits, this can make it very easy and flexible for investors to put aside money for retirement.

"High contribution limits are key to many investors," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "We point out that there are retirement account types that make it easy for investors who are aggressive about retirement to use a more ambitious approach."

