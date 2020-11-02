The global raid controller battery market size is poised to grow by USD 54.25 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
Enterprises are increasingly adopting colocation and managed to host services because of the increasing CAPEX and OPEX involved in running their data centers. As a result, CSPs are partnering with data center service providers for building data center facilities. For instance, in January 2019, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (Digital Realty Trust) partnered with DPR Construction, a general construction provider, and opened its latest ground-up data center in Ashburn, Virginia, US. Construction of colocation data centers will increase the need for SMEs to install hardware such as servers, storage devices, network equipment, PDUs, and RAID controller cards. RAID controller batteries significantly improve the performance of RAID controller cards without the risk of data loss. The increasing adoption of RAID controller cards will influence RAID controller battery market growth.
Report Highlights:
- The major raid controller battery market growth came from lithium-ion batteries segment. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining popularity owing to their high storage capabilities. These batteries are not only efficient energy storage systems, but they also have better discharge efficiency and fewer energy losses than nickel-cadmium batteries. Also, lithium-ion batteries reduce the expenditure of replacing batteries, as they last longer than primary nickel-cadmium batteries. Therefore, the RAID controller battery market share growth in the lithium-ion segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the nickel-cadmium segment.
- APAC was the largest RAID controller battery market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising investment in data centers will significantly drive RAID controller battery market growth in this region over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for RAID controller batteries in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The global raid controller battery market is fragmented. Areca Technology Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., and Microchip Technology Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this raid controller battery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global raid controller battery market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Services will be a Key Market Trend
The demand for data centers is growing owing to an increase in the adoption of cloud services and the generation of a considerable volume, variety, veracity, and velocity of data across enterprises. Companies such as Google, Amazon.com, Apple, and Facebook are investing significantly in building their own data centers. Thus, an increase in investments by enterprises to develop their data centers will augment the need for RAID controller cards. As a result, the demand for RAID controller batteries will increase.
RAID Controller Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist raid controller battery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the raid controller battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the raid controller battery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of raid controller battery market vendors
