DJ JSC Halyk Bank: 9M & 3Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 9M & 3Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation 02-Nov-2020 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 November 2020 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 9M & 3Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation On Tuesday, 17 November 2020 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 9M and 3Q 2020 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 9M and 3Q 2020 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 16 November 2020. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 (0)330 336 9126 Russia: +7 495 213 1767 Confirmation Code: 8554177 Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/halykbank20201117 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 17 November 2020 at: https://halykbank.com/financial-results [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 17 November 2021. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 Margulant@halykbank.kz Nurgul Mukhadi +7 (727) 3301677 NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 86964 EQS News ID: 1144530 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c45f4bc2a5137f5b4b55d9ca845c5767&application_id=1144530&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4441df78422d5d2957b9a17e6a0bf6ea&application_id=1144530&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2020 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)