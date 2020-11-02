The impacts of COVID-19 on trading were visible in the H121 outturn but management actions resulted in an improved net cash position at the period end. Walker Greenbank will be renamed the Sanderson Design Group as part of a wider strategic improvement programme. Noting a solid start to H2 so far, management's messaging is rightly still cautious about the market outlook but it is encouraging to see the combination of close operational control and strategic improvement are running in parallel.

