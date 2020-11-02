The global hyperspectral imaging market size is poised to grow by USD 568.86 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005158/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The rise in the number of medical diseases to be one of the primary factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the hyperspectral imaging market during the next few years. Technological innovations such as the advancements in hyperspectral cameras, computational power, and image analysis, are increasingly being implemented in medical applications. Imaging sensors can diagnose non-invasive diseases and surgeries, and they do not emit any radiations that may harm the equipment operator or patient. The increase in the number of chronic diseases will subsequently drive the need for hyperspectral imaging, fueling market growth.
Report Highlights:
- The major hyperspectral imaging market growth came from the military and surveillance segment. Hyperspectral imaging sensors are increasingly being used for military and surveillance applications and tactical missions in unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). These sensors are used for base protection and security as they are equipped with spectral signatures. Owing to their high productivity, they are increasingly used in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to gain information from potential adversaries and to advance national security. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the remote sensing and other applications segment.
- APAC was the largest hyperspectral imaging market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing food and beverage industry are also demanding hyperspectral imaging to improve the automation and testing process. This saves time and cost in handling large quantities of food and beverage containers and will significantly drive hyperspectral imaging market growth in this region over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hyperspectral imaging in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The global hyperspectral imaging market is fragmented. BaySpec Inc., Corning Inc., Cubert GmbH, Gooch Housego Plc, Headwall Photonics Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Resonon Inc., Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Spectris Plc, and Telops. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this hyperspectral imaging market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the hyperspectral imaging market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Rising Investments and the Adoption of Hyperspectral Imaging in Environmental Monitoring will be a Key Market Trend
Large organizations located across the globe are investing in private sectors to prevent further environmental damage. Hyperspectral imaging plays a key role in mapping and monitoring the environment. Hyperspectral imagery information is useful in detecting wetland ecosystems affected by oil as the collected information is used to identify the changes in wetland vegetation and prevent damage. These images provide high-resolution information for targets in various circumstances. The rising investments and the adoption of hyperspectral imaging in environmental monitoring will be the major trends that will impact hyperspectral imaging systems market growth during the forecast period. Such factors will drive hyperspectral imaging market growth by 2024.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Hyperspectral Imaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hyperspectral imaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hyperspectral imaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hyperspectral imaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hyperspectral imaging market vendors
