According to the country's Ministry of Energy, an unspecified UAE solar company has committed to building several large scale PV plants across the country. These new projects would be granted a 20-year PPA and would be Sudan's first solar parks.The Sudandese minister of energy and mining, Khairy Abdul Rahmanhas, and the general director of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding for the deployment of solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW in Sudan. In an official statement, the Sudanese government said it will ...

