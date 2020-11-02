The Norwegian hydropower business wants to pay €131 million for the London-based clean energy developer which claims to have brought to life 1.2 GWp of project capacity in seven countries since 2013.Consolidation continues in the renewables industry with the news this morning Norwegian clean energy company Statkraft is set to acquire London-based rival Solarcentury in a near £118 million (€131 million) deal. The move, which is expected to complete this year, subject to regulatory approval, will see Statkraft acquire Solarcentury's 6 GW project pipeline in Europe and South America, according to ...

