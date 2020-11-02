Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle "on track"! Coscarella und die fünf Gründe für Ohio!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19EWG ISIN: XS1582205040 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
02.11.20
11:02 Uhr
105,26 Euro
-0,07
-0,06 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STATKRAFT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATKRAFT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,95105,5611:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STATKRAFT
STATKRAFT AS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STATKRAFT AS105,26-0,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.