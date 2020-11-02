Reply consists of a network of 145 highly specialised companies, focused on digital transformation, with different areas of expertise. Reply has continued to support its customers in their digital transformation journey during 2020, a year of unprecedented disruption. The company's impressive track record of revenue growth and double-digit profitability continued into H120, resulting in a strengthened balance sheet. Reply's network of specialised companies are well-positioned to benefit from the increased speed of digitisation forced on firms by the COVID-19 pandemic.

