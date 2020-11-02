Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle "on track"! Coscarella und die fünf Gründe für Ohio!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1TNU6 ISIN: DE000A1TNU68 Ticker-Symbol: SF3 
Xetra
02.11.20
09:02 Uhr
3,080 Euro
+0,070
+2,33 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
STS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0103,13012:40
3,0103,10010:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STS GROUP
STS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADLER PELZER HOLDING GMBH--
STS GROUP AG3,080+2,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.