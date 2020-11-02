New additions for September totaled 388 MW. Due to strong development in the first three quarters of the year, FITs for the September-January period will be lowered by 1.8%.From pv magazine Germany Germany registered new PV systems totaling 387.6 MW in September, according to the latest figures from the country's Federal Network Agency (the Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 408 MW in August and 287 MW in September 2019. Newly installed PV capacity for the first nine months of this year was 3,509 MW while in the same period a year earlier, new additions had totaled around 2.9 GW. The new installations ...

