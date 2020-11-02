SimulTV Targets Support for the Second Amendment

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / With "a shot heard round the world" SimulTV proudly announces its latest original network, the 2A Network. Focusing on the United States Bill of Rights and Constitution, and with a strong emphasis on the Second Amendment, this new unprecedented channel explores the right of the people to keep and bear arms. SimulTV will provide educational, historical, sporting, and recreational family programming supportive of our Second Amendment.

The 2A Network is the newest addition to the SimulTV family of American-values programming. More announcements are soon forthcoming regarding exclusive programming on the 2A Network. Expect to see a full spectrum of multi-faceted topics such as rifles, shotguns, revolvers, semi-auto pistols, gun shows, shooting competitions, ammunition, ballistics, national firearm events, politics, gun laws, state and federal legislation activity, current event interviews, and much more. Simply stated, the 2A Network is all about our freedom's most important, famous, and concise 27 words ...

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Steven Turner, CEO and Founder of SimulTV states, "SimulTV fully supports the freedom of the people which is guaranteed by the wisdom of the founding fathers with their formation of the Bill of Rights and the United States Constitution. Never in the history of the world has any nation mandated such personal freedoms like the Second Amendment. SimulTV is proud to provide quality family programming centered around our right to keep and bear arms".

In order to reach every patriotic American SimultTV will offer the new 2A Network in both their basic channel package and the new $1.99 mobile packages. See SimulTV.com for more.

ABOUT SIMULTV:

SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 100 live channels worldwide with up to 4k quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, NEWSMAX, Bloomberg News, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions, Law&Crime, and over a hundred more channels.

SimulTV also offers a Set Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

