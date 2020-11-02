EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Provides Update on Cat5 Solar and Microgrids LLC

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to provide an update on initiatives with its Puerto Rican JV partner, Brieke Family Assets Ltd ("BFA"), and their jointly-owned subsidiary, Cat5 Solar and Microgrids LLC. ("Cat5").

Cat5 has partnered with Uplift Solar Corp. ("Uplift Solar"), a Las Vegas-based technology company that makes power electronics for solar and other energy generation and storage equipment. Uplift Solar's unique power electronics integrate with solar panels to efficiently optimize DC power production at the cell-string level of each panel. The electronics' heat management capabilities allow for added intelligence at the solar panel, eliminating additional, external components often included in solar systems. The advantages that Uplift Solar's power electronics bring to the Cat5 Solar panels are many, including:

More power under partial shading by vegetation or soiling;

Factory integration that decreases installation time and expertise needed at job site;

Performance monitoring and communication for fire safety and maintenance;

Secure, electronic attestation of production for Renewable Energy Credits (RECs); and

Post-install asset management through GPS.

The partnership intends to carry out additional research and development work, including adding the technology for melting snow off the panel face, and manufacturing of the integrated panels at the Cat5 facility in Villalba, Puerto Rico.

This will be the first commercial partnership for Uplift Solar, which was a finalist in several 2019 cleantech contests, has received financial support from the U.S. Department of Energy, and conducts research in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Darius Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Uplift Solar, stated, "This ideal partnership will allow Uplift to enter the market at scale, and position us to grow with Cat5 and develop further technology that will be useful in many different climates."

Malcolm Wright, Director of BFA, stated, "Our SIPs structure supports a broad array of extreme use-cases, which is exactly where advanced electronics are most useful."

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented, "Manufacturing in Puerto Rico and taking advantage of the REC market requires strong monitoring. Uplift enhances supplying this."

About CAT5 Solar and MicroGrids ("Cat5")

Cat5 provide the following products to contractors in Puerto Rico:

Cat5 Blocks, a patented block design, will be produced by Rosa Block in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The system can be engineered to withstand in excess of 200 mph winds and seismic activity. It can be constructed in half the time of a normal concrete masonry unit (CMU) requiring only 10% skilled labor, which is scarce in Puerto Rico, meaning 90% unskilled labor can be pooled and utilized from the local community. The system provides insulation of R30+, making it very desirable for the local climate. The electrical and plumbing is pulled through the courses of the block as it is laid during construction reducing time for the skilled trades.

Cat5 Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) to be used as internal walls consisting of an insulating foam core placed between two structural facings; typically, oriented strand board (OSB) is used except the Cat5 SIP uses Enertec skin and/or Enertec skin and cement board. The panels will be manufactured in Villalba, Puerto Rico under factory-controlled conditions and can be fabricated to fit most building designs. Manufactured and finished in the factory, the conduit for electrical and plumbing are completed rapidly. Cat5 roof SIPS are designed to lay over galvanized steel trusses which are attached to the top two courses of the Cat5 walls. The galvanized trusses have a built in pitch via the positioning of the top chords so water will easily run off the roof.

Cat5 Solar panels are designed to withstand sustained wind speeds up to 250 mph. The panels also will be manufactured in Villalba in the same facility as the SIPs. Using N cell technology, they produce up to 400 watts of power; should a projectile damage a specific part of the panel, it will only render that small section of the cell it hits useless, opposed to traditional panels that would no longer work in their entirety. Mounted on the EPS foam and Enertec skin provides additional insulation and weighs significantly less than traditional glass panels. Each panel can be laid flat on the roof. Cat5 products are ideal for any buildings up to 8 stories, especially in at risk high wind and seismic areas of the world.

Cat5 offers Island contractors 90 days interest free credit subject to the use of Cat5 products and an assignment of the relevant portion of the government debt owed on the completion of the project. The use of Cat5 products will provide the contractor with higher profit margin, faster build time, labor cost savings, built to CAT5 specifications, resulting in more resilient and sustainable homes.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

John Gamble, CEO & Director (289) 488-1699

jgamble@ehthybrid.com info@ehthybrid.com

Website: www.ehthybrid.com

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613799/EnerDynamic-Provides-Update-on-Cat5-Solar-and-Microgrids-LLC