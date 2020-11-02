On request of Prostatype Genomics AB, company registration number 556726-0285, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 3, 2020. Shares Short name: PROGEN -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 13,186,870 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014684569 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 207035 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556726-0285 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: PROGEN TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants to be 3,885,320 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO entitles to 1 new share at subscription price 10.90 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: 27 January 2022 - 17 February 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 15 February 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014956462 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 207048 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46707559551.