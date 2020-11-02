"Baby Shark" Swims to the Top of YouTube

" Baby Shark Dance " video breaks YouTube record, becomes the most-viewed YouTube video in history

"Baby Shark" song receives RIAA Diamond certification (11x Platinum) alongside top artists like Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Baby Shark Dance," the iconic music video from the kids and family entertainment brand Pinkfong, has officially become the most-viewed YouTube video in history, surpassing "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Along with this news, the "Baby Shark" single has reached another unprecedented record, receiving RIAA Diamond certification (11x Platinum). This means the song has sold over 11 million records. This recognition makes "Baby Shark" one of the only 41 Diamond singles in history alongside best-selling artists such as Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga. The song also has been recognized as BRIT certified 2x Platinum in September.

"Baby Shark" became a breakout sensation when it launched on YouTube in November 2015. With its catchy music, iconic characters, and playful dance, all combined together, "Baby Shark" took the world by storm, recording a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and #6 on the Official Singles Chart, the highest position ever achieved by a children's song in history. The hit song spawned a viral dance challenge named BabySharkChallenge, generating over 1 million cover videos around the world.

"Without the love and support of fans around the world, Baby Shark's new record would have been impossible," said Min Seok Kim, CEO, SmartStudy. "We're very honored by this record and will continue to focus on delivering high-quality entertainment beyond the digital platforms."

"Many songs are able to claim national success and increasingly achieve international impact also, but very few go on to become a global phenomenon in the way that Baby Shark has. It's certainly beloved of children and parents in the UK - who have helped it to become BRIT Certified x2 Platinum at one of the fastest rates ever for a single." said Gennaro Castaldo, BPI Spokesperson.

"We are very proud at Relentless Records/ Sony Music to have built a great global partnership with the Pinkfong/SmartStudy team. It has been very inspiring to watch something that brings so much fun to so many people become such a worldwide record," said Shabs Jobanputra, Managing Director, Relentless Records.

Founded in June 2010, SmartStudy is a global entertainment company moving beyond the limits of platforms to create original content across children's education, games and animation. Through SmartStudy's beloved children's brand, Pinkfong, the company produces modern-day songs and stories to provide stimulating, fun, learning experiences to children.

Pinkfong is a global entertainment brand that creates award-winning kids' content for families around the world. Pinkfong has over 5,000 songs and stories within its vast library of children's content, which can be accessed on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on YouTube and Amazon Video. Pinkfong's accolades include the Amazon Video Direct Star, YouTube's Diamond Play Button and Google Play's Best Family App of 2014-2017.

Relentless Records is one of the frontline pop labels at Sony Music Entertainment UK. Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

