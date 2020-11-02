Scientists in the US took a closer look at the mechanisms causing perovskites to degrade under light and raised temperatures. By testing perovskite cells with various additives and other recipe tweaks, the group was able to identify pathways to improving long-term stability.Even as the efficiencies keep going up, concerns surrounding stability and long-term performance remain for perovskite solar cells. And as with silicon PV, understanding the processes that cause degradation under certain conditions will be key to mitigating their effects and creating a perovskite cell that can stand up to long-term ...

