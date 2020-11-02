Oracle recognizes SDS GEOS for processingsecurities 8X faster onOracle Exadata Database Machine

SDS today announced it has earned Oracle Exadata Optimized status through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), demonstrating that SDS GEOS 7.9.0 has been tested and tuned on Oracle Exadata Database Machine to deliver speed, scalability, and reliability to customers. SDS is a Platinum level member of OPN.

Only a few companies manage to set new digital standards with the disruptive change happening in the financial industry and at the same time guarantee security in maximum performance dimensions. As part of a proof of concept (PoC) conducted at the Oracle Solutions Center, the throughput of SDS GEOS securities order processing was measured. The test of SDS GEOS 7.9.0 was conducted on an Oracle Exadata X8M configured as a database system with a two-node RAC, with a total of32 CPU cores and 64GB memory assigned to the workload, which resulted in a more than convincing throughput of 795.9 orders/sec compared to the currently acceptable 100 to 400 orders per second. This clearly demonstrates that SDS GEOS runs very efficiently on Oracle Exadata Database Machine and that SDS is a future-proof and secure partner for the highest workloads.

Oracle Exadata Optimized is part of the Oracle Exastack Optimized program which enables partners, such as SDS, to leverage OPN enablement resources and dedicated lab environments to help develop, test, and tune their applications on Oracle Exadata engineered systems.

By achieving Oracle Exadata Optimized status, Oracle recognizes SDS for developing, testing, and tuning SDS GEOS on Oracle Exadata. This accomplishment is a testament to SDS's ability to deliver the extreme performance and reliability customers require.

"Together with Oracle, SDS was able to test a new performance dimension in the processing of securities orders. This is a very important indicator that shows the limits of the performance of banking systems and associated transaction service providers can be surpassed, especially when needed in a volatile and strongly crisis-driven trading environment. A level of around 100 to 400 orders per second is usually sufficient for large securities traders in the most significant financial markets in Europe to guarantee their customers an immediate dispatch to the trading center even in times of extremely high order volumes. This requirement was outperformed by up to 700% in our laboratory test, providing clear evidence that SDS GEOS runs very efficiently on Oracle and that SDS is a future-proof and secure partner for the highest workloads in this technology stack," comments SDS Managing Director Ernst Kendlbacher on the results for Oracle Exastack Optimized.

"Oracle Exastack Optimized recognizes partners who have optimized their solutions on a complete, integrated and cloud-ready infrastructure in order to help them accelerate innovation, unlock new features and functionality, and deliver superior value to users," said David Hicks, Vice President, Worldwide ISV Ecosystem Business Development, Oracle. "By achieving Oracle Exadata Optimized status, SDS has demonstrated that SDS GEOS is tested and tuned to work with Oracle Exadata to help deliver optimum performance, scalability, and reliability to their customers."

