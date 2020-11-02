Founded in 2018, Edgehog Advanced Technologies has developed an omnidirectional anti-reflective glass for solar panels, which increases their production, especially at the start and end of the day.From pv magazine France French start-up Edgehog Advanced Technologies (Edgehog) has developed an omnidirectional anti-reflective glass for solar panels which it claims can increase their annual energy production by 6-12%. "Modules equipped with our anti-reflecting coating reach their full potential not only when the sun is at its zenith (midday) but also at the start and end of the day, thus extending ...

