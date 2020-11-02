Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that a company with bonds admitted to trading at Nasdaq Copenhagen disclosed the resolutions from the general meeting the day after the general meeting was held. A resume of the decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine. This is stated in Rules for issuers of bonds, section 4. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=796906