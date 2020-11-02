Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Continues European Expansion with Acquisition of UK-based Training Company

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) has broadened its presence in Europe with the acquisition of Cadence Consultancy Limited (Cadence), a UK based training firm with operations across the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), with a particular focus on the Joint Forces Training Centre (JFTC) in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Cadence designs, develops and delivers complex training exercises for JFTC, one of the two multi-national and multi-service collective training centers in NATO, and to the wider NATO audience across Europe. It also delivers operational training to members of the NATO Mission Iraq and the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Chesney Clark and Howard Chaganis, co-owners of Cadence stated "It is very exciting to be joining the Calian team - together we are better positioned to continue our important training delivery to NATO, while expanding business in Europe."

"I look forward to working with Chesney and Howard and their team as we continue to expand our business in the European market. Calian's presence in Europe is helping fuel growth in our delivery of a broad range of learning services: ranging from program administration and traditionally delivered programs through to immersive advanced training technologies. We also expect to see synergy in the capabilities of Cadence, and our recent acquisition of Comprehensive Training Solutions (CTS)." stated Don Whitty, President Calian Learning "Our many years of honing and innovating these services with the Canadian military is very well regarded in NATO and broader European markets."

"With trailing annual revenues of approximately $3 million and a positive EBITDA track record, we expect Cadence to be EBITDA accretive immediately," said Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer, Calian. "Their presence in the UK and Poland, combined with our established footprint in Norway and Germany, supports Calian's access to the European market which continues to be a key focus of Calian's growth strategy."

"I would like to extend a very warm welcome to the Cadence team," said Kevin Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calian. "The European market has significant importance to Calian. Last year we acquired Germany-based SatService, an innovative player in European satellite ground systems market. The recent acquisition of CTS in Norway, and now Cadence, will further support the growth of Calian's business in NATO and in Europe through the execution of Calian's four-pillar growth framework; specifically, customer diversification."

In July, Calian acquired Norway-based Comprehensive Training Solutions International, a major provider of exercise support to the NATO Joint Warfare Centre in Stavanger, Norway.

About Cadence Consultancy Limited

Cadence specializes in the creation of complex and realistic training environments for both defence and civil clients across Europe and worldwide. Cadence was originally formed to develop and deliver complex training scenarios for NATO. The team has expanded to deliver this high-level of training to international organizations, corporations, businesses, NGOs and private clients. They have also expanded their service offerings to include Risk Management and Crisis Management. https://cadenceconsultancy.com/

About Calian Learning

Calian's Learning Division is a trusted provider of specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. We enable clients to reach competency and validate learning plans and team performance. Calian provides consulting services in emergency management, training and advanced training technologies to federal and provincial governments, municipalities, Indigenous communities, and the private sector, primarily in domestic markets. Learning offers full-service training programs and services ranging from needs analysis and program design, development and delivery to administration and evaluation. Our goal for clients is to shorten the student's time-to-competency. Calian's training consulting services help clients achieve learning outcomes and optimize their workforce. Complementing our training services are our products and technology. Calian MaestroEDE® is a tool for the design, development and delivery high-fidelity, complex, multi-level agency collective training exercises for military customers; Calian ResponseReady® is an online platform and simulation tool that supports emergency management training exercise delivery and evaluation.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four Divisions: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies Division provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health Division manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. The Learning Division is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology Division supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

