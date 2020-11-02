Mymetics Corporation: Mymetics Starts Second Preclinical Study for Virosome-based Covid-19 Vaccine

Mymetics continues to progress its Covid-19 vaccine development plan based on its virosome-vaccine platform, evaluating different rationally designed SARS-CoV-2 antigens for an effective and safe virosome-based Covid-19 vaccine.

Under the TRANSVAC2 program, funded by the European Commission through the Horizon 2020 framework, Mymetics has started a preclinical study at the Helmholtz Center of Infection Research in Germany.

This preclinical study will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of different Mymetics' Covid-19 vaccine candidates by intramuscular and intranasal administrations.

EPALINGES, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX), a pioneer and leader in the research and development of virosome-based vaccines against life threatening and life disabling diseases, announced today that it started a second preclinical study for its Covid-19 virosome-based vaccine candidates. The study is complementary to the one currently ongoing at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, USA and is performed at the Helmholtz Center of Infection Research (HZI) in Germany.

This study at HZI will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of different virosome-based Covid-19 vaccine candidates by intramuscular and intranasal administrations. The virosome formulations will incorporate and evaluate two different SARS-CoV-2 antigens, one full length stabilized S protein, for which Mymetics is collaborating with the group of Dr. Rogier Sanders at the Amsterdam Medical Center of the University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and the second is a receptor binding domain recombinant protein of SARS-CoV-2.

Since April this year, Mymetics has started to investigate the possibilities for the development of a Covid-19 virosome-based vaccine and is thereby partnering with leading academic institutions to evaluate the most effective SARS-CoV-2 antigens incorporated in virosomes, while optimizing the route of administration and thermostability of the vaccine, before moving into human clinical trials.

The study at HZI is part of the TRANSVAC2 services, funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement N° 730964, to which Mymetics' subsidiary Mymetics SA in Switzerland received access to in June this year, results are expected in January 2021.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation is a Swiss based biotechnology company, with a research lab in the Netherlands, focused on the development of next-generation preventative vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. It currently has several vaccines in its pipeline, among which are the HIV-1/AIDS, intra-nasal Influenza and malaria, and collaborative projects in the field of allergy immunotherapy and in oncology.

Mymetics' core technology and expertise are in the use of virosomes, lipid-based carriers containing functional fusion viral proteins and natural membrane proteins, in combination with rationally designed antigens. The company's vaccines are designed to induce protection against early transmission and infection, focusing on both the mucosal and serum immune response. For further information, please visit www.mymetics.com.

