Altavair Limited ("Altavair"), a UK based commercial aviation servicer, announced today the hiring of Alvaro Fuertes as Senior Vice President, Marketing Europe, Middle East and Africa. Mr. Fuertes will be based in Dublin and play a key role in originating transactions in the EMEA region to further increase Altavair's managed fleet of leased commercial aircraft.

Most recently, Mr. Fuertes served in the Corporate Finance team of Goshawk Management Ireland Limited based in Dublin where he contributed to the exponential growth of the company. He previously served as VP Aviation Finance Marketing at DVB Bank in London where he was tasked with the development of new clients in EMEA and the growth of the bank's commercial aviation platform. Prior to DVB, Mr. Fuertes worked for International Airlines Group (IAG) where he undertook responsibilities for the financing of the Group's fleet. He holds a Double Degree in Business and Law from Universidad Autonoma of Madrid and is a CFA Charterholder since 2017.

About Altavair Limited

Altavair Limited, is the UK based servicer to Altavair L.P., an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair L.P. has completed over $9 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 60 airline customers in 28 countries representing over 200 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in London and Singapore in addition to Altavair L.P.'s office in Seattle. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.

