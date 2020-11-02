Booming Construction Sector may Prove Beneficial for Growth of Gypsum-Based Products Market during Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR

- The gypsum-based products market may gain substantial growth on the back of the booming construction industry across the globe and the rise in demand for the products in developing countries

- Considering all the growth aspects, the global gypsum-based products market estimated to expand at a promising CAGR of between 2020 and 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gypsum is hydrated calcium sulfate and is white or pale yellow, depending on the source. It is a vital material used in manufacturing a diverse range of gypsum-based products such as POP, gypsum panel, rapid wall, and plaster. The recent boom in the construction sector, especially in the developing regions has led to the advent of novel construction projects across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The consistent focus of architects, construction contractors, and other stakeholders on enhancing the quality of projects may bring extensive growth prospects for the gypsum-based products market.

Based on all the factors associated with the growth, the global gypsum-based products market may expand at a healthy CAGR across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global gypsum-based products market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 560 mn by the end of the assessment period.

Technological advancements and innovations across the construction sector are playing a major role in increasing the growth rate of the gypsum-based products market. Furthermore, the overwhelming properties of gypsum are generating considerable growth opportunities for the gypsum-based products market.

Gypsum-Based Products Market: Analysts Opinion

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) state the rising number of construction projects, increasing awareness, and the advancements in technology as the prominent growth-influencing factors. The analysts advise the players in the gypsum-based products market to focus on expansion activities and strengthen their online sales channels to increase sales.

Gypsum-Based Products Market: Key Revelations

In the context of raw material, the synthetic gypsum segment may expand at a notable CAGR across the forecast period of 2020-2030

Asia Pacific accounted for a leading share of the global gypsum-based products market in 2019

The gypsum-based products market in Asia Pacific may record a CAGR of more than 4 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030

The gypsum-based products market in India may expand at a CAGR of more than 3.5 percent by the end of 2030

China , India , and Thailand may bring extensive growth prospects for the gypsum-based products market in Asia Pacific

Gypsum-Based Products Market: Growth Propellers

The overwhelming properties of gypsum and the benefits etched to gypsum-based products may invite great growth opportunities for the gypsum-based products market during the assessment period of 2020-2030.

The escalating demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient products may boost the demand for the rapid wall, eventually increasing the growth rate of the gypsum-based products market

Gypsum-based products are completely void of shrinkage cracks and this aspect may add a Midas touch to the growth

Properties like high durability and low thermal conductivity may invite magnifying growth prospects for the gypsum-based products market

Gypsum-Based Products Market: COVID-19 Impact

The novel coronavirus pandemic may have a negative short-term impact on the growth of the gypsum-based products market. Impositions of stringent restrictions across various countries to contain the transmission of COVID-19 led to tremendous losses. All the manufacturing units and production facilities were shut, resulting in low production and demand. The pandemic may result in uncertainty, thus leading to a decline in the growth rate for a certain time.

Global Gypsum-based Products Market: Segmentation

By Plaster System

Manually-applied Plaster

Machine-applied Plaster

Finishes

By Raw Material

Natural Gypsum

Synthetic Gypsum

By Product Type

Plaster

POP

Wall Putty

Gypsum Panel

Rapid Wall

By End Use

Residential

Non-residential

Hospitality

Healthcare

Educational

Institutes

Offices Spaces

Others

By Region

Global

India

