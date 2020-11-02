Unnamed business was the launch customer for DNV GL's Instatrust online PPA-matching platform. The corporate client's request prompted offers of more than 800 GWh of renewable energy.A "large European telecom and technology provider" sourced 100 GWh of clean energy within three hours by using a procurement platform developed by Norwegian risk management and quality assurance business DNV GL. Having unveiled its Instatrust platform - to match clean energy suppliers and customers - in June, DNV GL last month announced the telecoms procurement, as launch customer, attracted offers to supply more ...

