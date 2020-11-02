Domain expertise, industry thought leadership build case for prestigious award

Stevie Conlon, vice president, Tax and Regulatory Counsel for Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions business, has been selected as a winner in the 2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business. She earned a Silver medal in the category "Female Executive of the Year, Business Services."

The 2020 Women in Business Award accolade focuses on Conlon's dual achievements as a leader in Wolters Kluwer's Investment Compliance business, as well as its U.S. Regulatory Advisory Services group during a time of monumental disruption in the financial services industry due to the COVID pandemic. She is a nationally recognized expert on cost basis tax law, as well as the taxation of financial products and derivatives, and she has been quoted in top-tier news publications. Conlon has written extensively and presented at major industry conferences in recent years and, in 2020, on U.S. tax and other regulatory developments concerning virtual currencies and other digital assets that are important to banks and brokerage firms.

In particular, the expertise that Conlon and her team provided to Compliance Solutions' lender customers as they helped small businesses across the nation navigate the complexities of the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was cited as a key element of achievement in this year's award recognition.

"Stevie brings a wealth of experience to her client work as a nationally recognized financial industry expert on the taxation of financial products and software solutions," said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Compliance Solutions. "She has an ability to quickly discern and clearly explain complex regulations, and she readily sees the greater regulatory obligations placed on financial institutions today. During the COVID-19 crisis, Stevie and our entire team of experts have worked tirelessly to help clarify and simplify PPP loan and forgiveness application requirements and thereby successfully support an initiative in which we helped small businesses retain more than one million jobs during a critical period of need."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are open to all organizations worldwide and recognize the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, and the organizations they run. Program judges include respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators.

Conlon joined Wolters Kluwer in 2004, managing GainsKeeper cost basis, corporate actions, and tax-related regulatory implications and related strategy while supporting tax software development efforts for the company's Investment Compliance products and teams. In 2017 she was appointed to her current roles. Her contributions at Wolters Kluwer include helping grow the GainsKeeper suite of investment compliance offerings into a prominent, industry-leading position: GainsKeeper helps investment brokers accurately calculate, track and report cost basis values, corporate actions, and wash sales for 1099 tax reporting.

Conlon is the lead author of the tax law treatise "Principles of Financial Derivatives: U.S. International Taxation" (1999), and the author or co-author of more than 60 tax-related articles. She is also a member of the advisory board for the Journal of Taxation of Financial Products, as well as the New York and Illinois bars, and she is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help U.S financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations, including customized offerings to address COVID-19 challenges. Compliance Solutions' Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus helps lenders' customers access critical stimulus funding. In addition, Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions' iLien for Main Street helps lenders optimize their due diligence and lien management efforts when securing loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the Main Street Lending Program.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

