Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle "on track"! Coscarella und die fünf Gründe für Ohio!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.11.2020 | 15:04
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of GM

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

London, November 2

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

2 November 2020

The Company announces that at the General Meeting ("GM") of the Company held today, Resolutions 1 to 4 contained in the Notice of GM were duly passed on a poll.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions were as follows:

Resolution Votes forVotes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionShares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
1. To approve the adoption of the amended investment policy21,517,8103,37701,000
2. To authorise the allotment of up to 40,000,000 new Ordinary Shares21,164,163358,02400
3. To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights otherwise applicable to the allotment of new Ordinary Shares21,163,742358,2090236
4. To approve the amendment of the Articles of Association21,216,138304,81301,236

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.