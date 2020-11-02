Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of GM

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

2 November 2020

The Company announces that at the General Meeting ("GM") of the Company held today, Resolutions 1 to 4 contained in the Notice of GM were duly passed on a poll.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions were as follows:

Resolution Votes for Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions 1. To approve the adoption of the amended investment policy 21,517,810 3,377 0 1,000 2. To authorise the allotment of up to 40,000,000 new Ordinary Shares 21,164,163 358,024 0 0 3. To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights otherwise applicable to the allotment of new Ordinary Shares 21,163,742 358,209 0 236 4. To approve the amendment of the Articles of Association 21,216,138 304,813 0 1,236

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10