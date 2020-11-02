Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of GM
London, November 2
MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Results of General Meeting
2 November 2020
The Company announces that at the General Meeting ("GM") of the Company held today, Resolutions 1 to 4 contained in the Notice of GM were duly passed on a poll.
The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions were as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|Votes at Chairman's Discretion
|Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
|1. To approve the adoption of the amended investment policy
|21,517,810
|3,377
|0
|1,000
|2. To authorise the allotment of up to 40,000,000 new Ordinary Shares
|21,164,163
|358,024
|0
|0
|3. To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights otherwise applicable to the allotment of new Ordinary Shares
|21,163,742
|358,209
|0
|236
|4. To approve the amendment of the Articles of Association
|21,216,138
|304,813
|0
|1,236
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
