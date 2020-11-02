Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Hires New Chief Actuary

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced that Sarah Chen has joined the company effective today as Chief Actuary. In this role, Sarah is a key member of the Company's senior leadership team, responsible for leading the reserving, pricing, financial planning, reporting and analysis, and reinsurance management functions of the company.

Sarah is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society, with more than a decade of experience in personal lines pricing, reserving and other actuarial responsibilities. Sarah is joining Kingstone from Homesite, a subsidiary of American Family, where she was Senior Pricing Manager responsible for ratemaking for their almost $2 billion homeowners, renters and condo book. Prior to Homesite, she was an Actuarial Manager at Plymouth Rock, a northeast regional insurer focused on auto and home. Sarah also worked at XL Insurance, the Hartford and Travelers in various actuarial roles. Sarah has a B.S., Mathematics form Tsinghua University in Beijing and a M.S., Applied Mathematics from Brown University.

Sarah assumes responsibility from Ben Walden, whose departure was announced earlier this year, enabling him to pursue other opportunities while consulting with Kingstone to allow for a smooth transition. "We thank Ben for his many contributions during his seven years at the company", said Barry Goldstein, Kingstone Chairman and CEO. "Ben leaves the company well positioned for the future."

"I am excited about the expertise that Sarah brings to Kingstone", said Meryl Golden, Chief Operating Officer. "I am confident that Sarah will make significant contributions to achieving our Kingstone 2.0 vision which is well underway. Sarah will help the Company reach an even greater level of financial performance."

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Amanda M. Goldstein

Investor Relations Director

(516) 960-1319

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613734/Kingstone-Hires-New-Chief-Actuary