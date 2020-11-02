Leading artificial intelligence-powered digital advertising platform proves to be effective and efficient for brands in delivering on business outcomes

LoopMe, the outcomes-based advertising platform, today announced significant growth figures for the first half of 2020, showcasing the company's ability to adapt to the current economic downturn and unprecedented business environment. LoopMe's value proposition to drive measurable uplift across business outcomes resonated with customers' brand and performance marketing objectives, with clients leveraging solutions that helped both online and offline goals.

LoopMe continued to profitably grow through 2020, driven by +100% client revenue retention. Highlights include 500% growth in LoopMe's marketplace, 300% growth in data sales, and +250% growth in revenues delivered through self-serve offerings

Furthermore, LoopMe has promoted 40 employees at the organization so far this year, including nine senior level executives. The promotions were made within LoopMe's Sales, Client Services, Product, Data Science, Finance, and Marketing departments across the company's U.S., U.K. and Ukraine office locations.

"I've been impressed but not surprised by the exceptional renewal rates of LoopMe's clients and the continued growth of the company," said Greg Coleman, LoopMe's Chairman of the Board and former president of Buzzfeed, Criteo, and HuffPo. "The reason that LoopMe clients keep coming back for more is quite simple: LoopMe optimizes performance results and provides a clear return on investment."

Clients such as Matterkind have seen these results and continue to leverage LoopMe's technology as a key driver for their brand client's success. "As a component of Matterkind's global activation stack, LoopMe's AI-led technology consistently delivers value in a highly cost- efficient manner," says Faryn Brown at Matterkind. "We have seen impressive results across various clients and KPIs, exceeding benchmarks for qualified leads and monthly site visits."

"LoopMe was the first in the industry to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) to marketing outcomes, including purchase intent, consideration, store visits and offline sales, which brought better results to marketers and powered our growth," said Stephen Upstone, CEO and founder of LoopMe. "LoopMe continues this trajectory by innovating across new areas, such as connected TV, data and analytics."

LoopMe's momentum has continued past the mid-way mark of 2020, with marquee announcements in late summer and early fall. In August 2020, LoopMe debuted its connected TV (CTV) offering as part of its AI-led technology, PurchaseLoop. Powered by the company's proprietary household identity graph, LoopMe's new CTV solution is built from deterministic data of more than 250 million devices that covers 90 million U.S. CTV households. Furthermore, in September 2020, LoopMe announced a new partnership with ITN Networks, the scale of which brings a first of its kind offering to clients by combining linear and cross-device optimization using mobile identifiers mapped to household IDs. This provides the first step to create actionable, granular audience activation by DMA and by program, to deliver more effective business outcomes from TV investments.

