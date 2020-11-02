Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom appoints Karim Lesina as Executive Vice President, Chief External Affairs Officer

Millicom appoints Karim Lesina as Executive Vice President, Chief External Affairs Officer

Luxembourg, November 2, 2020 - Millicom , a leading provider of cable and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America, today announced the appointment of Karim Lesina as Executive Vice President, Chief External Affairs Officer, effective immediately.

The multinational executive joins Millicom with more than 20 years of experience spanning external affairs across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Most recently, he held the position of Senior Vice President, International External and Regulatory Affairs at AT&T, directing the internal international and regulatory affairs teams, as well as the external and regulatory affairs teams across four international affiliates: Turner, Warner Media, AT&T Latin America and Direct TV.

The variety of roles held by Karim during his tenure at AT&T, including maintaining key relationships with telecommunications regulators, privacy authorities and other essential stakeholders across continents, has led him to become exceptionally well-suited to lead the global affairs function at Millicom. Prior to his term at AT&T, Karim led the corporate affairs team at Intel as the Government Affairs Manager for Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Rounding out a strong portfolio, he acquired extensive agency experience, through his work with multinational public relations and communications firms at the commencement of his career.

Commenting on the appointment, Mauricio Ramos, Chief Executive Officer at Millicom said: "I'm thrilled to have Karim join the Millicom team in such an important moment for our company. With profound understanding of the complex regulatory framework in Latin America, as well as unique hands-on exposure in the markets relevant to us, Karim will play a vital role on the Executive Team, strengthening external affairs, regulatory, communications and corporate responsibility at Millicom. His unique skillset and expertise will benefit TIGO greatly."

Karim Lesina added: "I am very much looking forward to joining the Millicom team amid this unique era of worldwide digital acceleration. I am ready to hit the ground running, building upon the work that has already been done, making an impact from day one."

