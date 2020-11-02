Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Wuhan General Group Announces Medspresso & Handcrafted Delights Launch Event in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce the following update on its Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands:

The Launch Announcement

The launch of Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights will be celebrated November 7th, 2020 at our partner, Caffeluxe's showroom, in Cape Town, South Africa. The event will include free tastings of the entire premium product range, consisting of CBD-infused African coffee, Rooibos tea, decadent Ivory Coast hot chocolate and delectable guilt-free cookies. There will also be interesting competitions with great hampers, vouchers and prizes up for grabs to start off the journey on a high note!

"We are excited to see the reactions and get most valuable feedback from our future customers. We are very confident they will absolutely love them and appreciate the care and quality with which they are produced. Nothing but the very best for our customers!" said Wuhan General Group CEO, Jeff Robinson.

The event will be open to all and specifically those interested in learning about the miraculous world of CBD. Customers will be able to treat themselves to 4 CBD-infused beverages and 10 mouthwatering CBD cookies like the Matcha White Chocolate Chip, Lavender and Fynbos Honey Shortbread and the Dark Ivory Coast Chocolate Macaron Cookie. RSVP to the event here. The entire line will be available for purchase here: Medspresso E-Commerce website.

"It has been quite the expedition in getting these 2 lines ready for launch with Covid-19 and all the supply chain issues. The team has put in so much hard work and I'm so very proud of all of the members,' added Wuhan General Group CMO, Dr. Anna Morera Leralta.

The combined launch of Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights is highly anticipated. It is a major milestone for Wuhan and the timing is perfect with the ranges being available just in time for the holiday season.

'We are thrilled to see these two very unique brands available for sale at our showroom and online. Inquiries about Medspresso have been very robust across Africa and internationally," said Michael Sachar, Commercial Director of CaffeLuxe.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, its wholly-owned division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from addiction, mental illness, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

