FCR Immobilien held a real estate portfolio worth c €312m at end-June 2020 (with retail properties making up 76%). Rental income (including hotel revenue) improved by c 30% y o y to €12.5m in H120, supported by H219 acquisitions. Management now guides to a rental and hotel revenue increase of 31% y-o-y to €28.3m in FY20 (not accounting for further acquisitions). Moreover, it expects a property disposal volume of at least €30m this year, which implies a strong pick-up in activity in H220 vs H120. Consequently, management expects FY20 pre-tax profit to reach €11.1m (€11.9m in FY19), which implies over 50% growth in H220 vs €4.4m in H120.

