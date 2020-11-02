In collaboration with Tampnet, Nasdaq will deliver a new low latency fiber connectivity service between London LON1 (Interxion) and Stockholm Nasdaq Primary DC Vasby with a latency of 19,8ms RTT, 1G and 10G options are available. If you already utilize this route today, you can easily sign up for the service with Nasdaq and keep your existing setup as is to minimize the technical impact. Tampnet will continue to secure their low latency market lead in the Nordics by offering a faster latency by 1st of March 2021 and Customers already subscribing to the 19,8ms service shall benefit from this optimization. If you have any questions or do want further information, please reach out to: Richard Gaudy Client Access Services Europe richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6103 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=796980