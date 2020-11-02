Mentor Spaces Joins Inaugural Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator

Virtual Mentorship Platform One of Ten Companies in Techstars Program

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Mentor Spaces, a virtual mentorship platform that helps companies scale their diversity and inclusion efforts, today announced it has been selected to join the inaugural Workforce Development Accelerator program from Techstars, the global platform for innovation and investment, in partnership with ZOMALAB, Strada Education Network and Colorado Thrives.

The Workforce Development Accelerator aims to democratize access to high-quality training, networks and jobs; enable individuals to make informed decisions about the professional pathways that best suit them; promote and increase awareness of non-degree pathways to employment; and support businesses in closing skill gaps and opportunity seekers in building professional networks. The 13-week, mentorship-driven program based in Colorado, a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, will culminate in a virtual demo day in February of next year.

As one of only ten startups chosen for the Accelerator, Mentor Spaces will participate in conversations to address the challenges of the current labor market through innovative technologies, business models and solutions, alongside founders from across the globe. During the program, Mentor Spaces will benefit from programming and mentorship to support rapid growth, as well as access to each partners' network.

"We are extremely excited to be participating in the Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator," said Chris Motley, CEO and founder of Mentor Spaces. "I firmly believe a person cannot be who they haven't seen, and I'm looking forward to working with Techstars to further our mission of creating accessible and diverse talent pipelines."

Founded in 2006, Techstars is on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, Techstars does this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. With an only two percent acceptance rate for their programs, Mentor Spaces is among a select group of 2,200 companies that Techstars has invested in, including household names such as PillPack, SalesLoft, and ClassPass. Techstars' investments have a total combined market cap valuation of $29 billion.

"Mentor Spaces is the ideal company for the Workforce Development Accelerator - fast-growing, innovative and making a direct impact on the job market for underrepresented talent," said Taylor McLemore, Techstars Managing Director and founder of Patriot Boot Camp. "Mentor Spaces is poised to make an impact both in this accelerator and as a startup changing how companies fuel their talent pipelines."

Joining Techstars is just the latest example of Mentor Spaces' momentum. Recently, the company announced a partnership with the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR) and was named a 2020 Innovator to Watch by Jobs for the Future (JFF). Launched earlier this year and funded in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the innovative Mentor Spaces platform connects Black and Latinx college students and early career professionals with mentors to maximize their career potential while simultaneously giving companies a more direct pathway to exceptional, diverse talent.

To learn more about Mentor Spaces and join the Mentor Spaces community, visit: https://www.mentorspaces.com/

ABOUT MENTOR SPACES

Mentor Spaces, a Techstars portfolio company, is a virtual mentorship company for emerging Black and Latinx professionals that helps companies scale their diversity and inclusion efforts while advancing the careers of underrepresented minorities. The Mentor Spaces platform, which is currently used by more than 10,000 emerging Black and Latinx leaders, allows corporate mentors to communicate with prospective employees in career interest-based groups making it easier for companies to find, hire and retain diverse talent. Companies, from startups to Fortune 500s, use Mentor Spaces to build a diverse talent pipeline, improve retention and enhance corporate culture. Find great talent at mentorspaces.com.

