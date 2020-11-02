Recovery in Economic Activities to Invigorate Demand in Automotive Heat Shield Market, Valuation to Surpass US$ 10.3 Bn by 2030: TMR

- Upswing in automotive sales around the world to revitalize growth in automotive heat shield market, Asia Pacific and Europe expected to remarkably lucrative markets

- Suppliers of industrial chemicals are leaning on constant innovation by testing materials with high performance and safety, and examples are nanometric coating-induced heat shields and self-adhesive heat shield

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automakers seek high-performance heat management materials for maintaining the integrity of automotive component and improving the overall performance of vehicles. Focus on safety of automobiles has boosted the integration of emission control mechanisms and efficiency boosting devices such as catalytic converters, exhaust pipes, and turbochargers, thereby propelling the deployment of automotive heat shields.

The automotive heat shield market has made strides from the trend of discovery of novel heat management solutions for the automobile industry particularly for high-performance vehicles such as sports utility vehicles and multi-utility vehicles.

Vehicle manufacturers are keen on adopting automotive heat shields that combine heat management and are also high on aesthetics.

The global automotive heat shields market is expected to clock a CAGR of ~4% during 2020-2030. In the increasingly fragmented competitive landscape, assert analysts at TMR, prominent players in the self-adhesive heat shields should be relentlessly focused on offering novel materials to vehicle manufacturers. By 2030-end, the market is expected to surpass US$ 10.3 Bn.

Key Findings of Automotive Heat Shield Market Report

Of all the vehicle types, passenger vehicles held the major share in automotive heat shields market in 2019

Of all the key types, rigid heat shield was the leading segment in 2019

Asia Pacific held the dominant segment in 2019 in the global automotive heat shields market

held the dominant segment in 2019 in the global automotive heat shields market Globally, Europe also held a substantial share in the same year

also held a substantial share in the same year Rise in R&D activities by prominent tier-1 suppliers will help propel Europe market during forecast period

Automotive Heat Shield Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

A large drive for the automotive heat shield market comes from the demand for heat management systems in several of the heat sources present in the automotive components.

The demand for lightweight materials that can act as heat dissipation or sink to high-heat prone components, propelled the adoption of high-temperature automotive applications. Also, the demand for coatings that can enhance the aesthetic appeal of heat sinks has unlocked new revenue streams such as ceramics.

Numerous new avenues in the market have come from constant advances in materials used. The heat sinks need to withstand harsh environmental condition vehicles are constantly exposed to.

The advent of self-adhesive heat shields with pressure-sensitive adhesives has expanded the capitalization avenue for material suppliers in the automotive heat shield market.

Proliferating in the use of turbochargers and superchargers in new generation of devices such as multi-utility vehicles and sports utility devices is bolstering the sales.

Swelling number of passenger vehicles that need to meet regional regulations pertaining to emissions and carbon footprint are bolstering the expansion of the market.

Professional racecars are emerging as a new avenue for the marketing of heat shield materials.

The need for improving the safety and efficacy of automotive has bolstered the demand for heat management solutions among original equipment manufacturers.

Efforts by governments to spur sales of vehicles through a favorable taxation policy in various countries has also boosted the outlook of the automotive heat shield market.

Automotive Heat Shield Market: Regional Assessment

Key Impediments to Automotive Heat Shield Market Stakeholders

Recent few months have put a snag in expansion in the automotive heat shield market due to economic activities coming to grinding halt in numerous key caused large disruption in automobile production activities and slowed down the consumer demand.

However, in recent weeks, as economic activity is picking up pace in key geographies, there is a gradual uptick in demand for automotive. Especially in European nations, China, and Japan, suppliers of heat shield materials will see rise in demand. Sales of vehicles are also expected to rise and reach pre-COVID era, thus painting an optimistic scenario in the coming months.

The Automotive Heat Shield Market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback



Sedan



Utility Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Type

Rigid Heat Shield

Flexible Heat Shield

Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Application

Turbo Heat Shield

Thermal Sleeves

Exhaust Manifold & Header Wrap

Exhaust Manifold & Header Heat Shield

Catalytic Converter & Exhaust Pipe

Underbody Heat Shield

Others

Automotive Heat Shield Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

